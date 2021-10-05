TMC leaders ‘dodge police’, meet Lakhimpur Kheri victims’ kin

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs Tuesday met families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, claiming they dodged Uttar Pradesh police by posing as tourists.

The TMC delegation comprised MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sushmita Dev, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Pratima Mondal and Dola Sen. Sen said they were trying to reach Lakhimpur Kheri since Sunday and could get there two days later.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dastidar said, “This was a calculated and pre-planned murder – there is absolutely no question of it being an accident. The torso of the victims has been bashed. This has been done by the BJP government

which has no respect for either human life or for farmers.”

Dastidar and Dev went to Palia tehsil of the district to meet the kin of Lavpreet Singh (19) while others travelled to Dhaurahra tehsil to meet relatives of Nachatar Singh.

Dastidar said it was “very difficult” for them to reach Lakhimpur. “We have come to express our solidarity with the farmers and demand that the BJP withdraw the (farm) laws…Mamata Banerjee had led the biggest farmer andolan in Singur and returned the farmers’ land. We haven’t come all the way here to joke around. There will be ‘khela’ here too. If the government here thinks that they are the only ones on the maidan (field), they are mistaken,” she added.

Dastidar also questioned why PM Modi had not met the families. “If the son of a minister can run over people with such impunity, then where will the common man go. Why hasn’t the Prime Minister come here? Our country is a democracy, but for the past few years democracy has disappeared – especially the UP government – put anyone they like in jail, run over anyone they like,” she alleged.

TMC spokesperson OP Mishra said the “evidence of the crime and the perpetrator are crystal clear”.

“The video shows that a most heinous crime has been committed and no less insensitive and irresponsible are the wicked attempts to cover it up and rationalise it. The evidence of the crime and the perpetrator is crystal clear, and still the union government and the Yogi administration is sleeping over the misdeed and refuses to take punitive action,” he said.

