TMC leader shot dead in Howrah (Express Archive/Representational) TMC leader shot dead in Howrah (Express Archive/Representational)

A local Trinamool Congress leader in Howrah district was shot dead my miscreants, police said Tuesday. Md Mohsin Khan, a Trinamool Congress booth level secretary in Bagnan area of Howrah district was returning home last night when the miscreants shot him dead at Haturia village in the district, they said.

Khan’s wife is a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat member.

Protesting the gunning down of Khan, local villagers blocked the NH 6 near Haturia village for about two-hours last night demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police said they have detained three persons for questioning in connection with the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App