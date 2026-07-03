TMC leader flags MPs’ safety in letter to Speaker Om Birla after mob attacks Mahua Moitra in Nadia

SENIOR TRINAMOOL Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Thursday said he has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention to ensure the safety of Members of Parliament, after TMC MP Mahua Moitra was allegedly attacked during a visit to her constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Roy alleged that Moitra was attacked when she visited her constituency, but refused to leave the area immediately and stayed on until the situation eased.
“She immediately reported the matter to the Director General of Police, but the police remained silent spectators,” said Roy.
He said he wrote to Birla, urging him to take steps to ensure the safety of MPs in their constituencies.
“I have written to the Speaker to ensure the safety of MPs in their own constituencies. I hope the Speaker takes action,” he said.
The veteran TMC leader said he tried to speak to Birla over the phone on Wednesday but could not get through. Instead, he said, he spoke to a Lok Sabha official attached to the Speaker’s office.
He also said he had recently written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over alleged attacks on TMC workers in West Bengal.