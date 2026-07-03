TMC leader flags MPs’ safety in letter to Speaker Om Birla after mob attacks Mahua Moitra in Nadia

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra livestreamed an alleged egg-pelting attack on her party office in Nadia, accusing BJP workers (File photo and screengrab from video shared by Moitra on X).

SENIOR TRINAMOOL Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Thursday said he has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention to ensure the safety of Members of Parliament, after TMC MP Mahua Moitra was allegedly attacked during a visit to her constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Roy alleged that Moitra was attacked when she visited her constituency, but refused to leave the area immediately and stayed on until the situation eased.

“She immediately reported the matter to the Director General of Police, but the police remained silent spectators,” said Roy.