TMC leader, five-time MP Pramanik passes away

Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and five-time former MP Radhika Ranjan Pramanik died here on Sunday at the age of 87 years. Pramanik, who moved the TMC from the CPI(M) in 2003, was MP from Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district. Earlier, he was an MLA from the Magrahat Purba seat.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief at the passing away of Pramanik.

“Saddened to hear about the passing away of our dear senior colleague Radhika (da) Ranjan Pramanik. A 5-time MP, much loved, much respected and much admired by us all. A man with vast experience. A big loss for the Trinamool family. My condolences to his family and admirers,” she tweeted.

In another statement, she said, “Pramanik always served the marginalised people… He quit the conventional Left politics and joined the maa-mati-manush movement…”

