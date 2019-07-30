TMC launches mass contact campaign to reach grassroots

Toggle Menu
The CM also launched “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi) digital campaign through which people could directly convey their grievances or suggestions to her.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Two months after losing significant ground to the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress on Monday launched a mass outreach programme to strengthen its grassroots connection ahead of the Assembly elections in the state due in 2021.

Announcing the launch of the programme at an event in Kolkata, Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that as a part of the mass contact programme, more than 1,000 TMC leaders, including its MPs, MLAs, ministers and office bearers will travel to 10,000 villages across the state in the next 100 days to meet people and listen to their problems.

The CM also launched “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi) digital campaign — toll-free number 9137091370 and http://www.didikebolo.com website — through which people could directly convey their grievances or suggestions to her.

