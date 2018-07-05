TMC is trying to wipe out every sign of opposition in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh on Thursday accused Trinamool Congress of trying to “wipe out” every sign of opposition in Bengal and urged the masses to unite against the “anti-people” TMC government of the state. (File Photo) Dilip Ghosh on Thursday accused Trinamool Congress of trying to “wipe out” every sign of opposition in Bengal and urged the masses to unite against the “anti-people” TMC government of the state. (File Photo)

The West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday accused Trinamool Congress of trying to “wipe out” every sign of opposition in Bengal and urged the masses to unite against the “anti-people” TMC government of the state. Ghosh met the family members of deceased Dhormo Hazra, whom BJP claims as its man, in Taldanga area of Murshidabad district on Thursday, said TMC’s terror tactics won’t be able to scare BJP and its activists.

The body of a 52-year-old Hazra was found floating in a pond in Murshidabad district on July 3. Hazra was missing since Sunday, and his body was found floating in a pond close to his village in Taldanga area of the district on Tuesday last.

The incident coming close on heels of killing of three persons, claimed by BJP as its supporters, at Purulia had triggered fresh face-off between the saffron party and the TMC in the West Bengal. “The TMC is trying to wipe out every sign of opposition from West Bengal. That is why our workers are being killed everyday. But, we will continue our democratic fight till we end the misrule of the TMC government,” Ghosh said.

“I met the family members and assured them that the party is with them. It is very unfortunate that he was killed just because he was BJP activists”, Ghosh said.

BJP president Amit Shah too had condemned the incident. “TMC shames humanity, yet again. Another BJP karyakarta killed in the most barbaric manner. In Mamata’s regime, West Bengal has become an epitome of violence and brutality. Entire BJP stands firmly with Dhormo Hazra’s family in this hour of grief. My deepest condolences,” BJP president Amit Shah said in a tweet.

The TMC on July 3 in a statement said BJP should stop making baseless allegations. They should either prove what they are claiming or face a defamation suit. “Presenting judge, jury, executioners of #NewIndia -@bjp4bengal @amitshah @dilipghoshBJP @supriyobabul shamelessly spreading lies about #Bengal Their worker died but even before any investigations carried out they concoct. Not waiting for autopsy report? Prove or face defamation,” the TMC said in a statement.

The saffron party has made steady inroads in various districts and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after recent three-tier panchayat elections and assembly by-election at Maheshtala.

Addressing a public meeting in Purulia on June 28, BJP chief Amit Shah had lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “unleashing violence” on her political rivals. He had said that the sacrifice of his party workers will not go waste and it will win 22 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

