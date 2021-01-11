TMC holds counter-rally, repeats ‘outsider’ swipe

A day after BJP national President JP Nadda held a roadshow in Burdwan, the TMC on Sunday held a counter rally on the same route.

Bengali film actor and TMC youth wing vice-president Soham Chakraborty took part in the roadshow and described BJP leaders as “outsiders”.

“BJP leaders are outsiders as they don’t know the language and culture of West Bengal. Those who are not aware of our culture can never form a government here. People’s support is showing that Mamata Banerjee will come to power for the third time. I am challenging JP Nadda that they cannot do anything in Bengal,” said the Tollywood actor, addressing the roadshow.

The actor also said the BJP was forcing people to attend its rallies.

On Saturday, Nadda held a roadshow in Burdwan and said the BJP would win more than 200 out of the 294 Assembly seats.

He further said the saffron party would “restore the lost glory” of Bengal.

The Assembly polls are likely to be held in April-May.