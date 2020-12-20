TMC hits back at Shah: No one from Mamata’s family has eye on CM post

Does Suvendu have any ideology: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee (File)

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and said no one from her family has claimed that he or she wants to be the next chief minister of the state. The TMC MP also branded Suvendu Adhikari as a “betrayer” for joining the saffron camp.

“Today, on behalf of my party, I would like to clarify that no one in Mamata Banerjee’s family is eager to become the next Chief Minister of Bengal. BJP is spreading lies about TMC that Didi believes in ‘dynastic politics’,” said Banerjee while addressing mediapersons.

The comments from the TMC MP came after Shah targeted Mamata Banerjee and claimed that she was making “desperate attempts to make her nephew Abhishek Banerjee the next Chief Minister of Bengal.”

Claiming that the BJP “is the most corrupt party in the world”, Banerjee said, “Amit Shah speaks of dynastic politics of other parties. But isn’t Suvendu from an influential political family? Are the Adhikaris not an example of dynastic politics? Even Amit Shah’s son is the secretary of BCCI. On whose influence was he given that post? Today Amit Shah said several lies. They are destroying farmers over farm laws. All over India farmers are fighting and they are talking about farmers. Eating at a farmers house doesn’t make you pro farmer. You are using Central Agencies against the Opposition.”

The TMC MP also targeted Suvendu Adhikari for joining the BJP. “Mamata Banerjee has been at the forefront of every major movement in West Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari has become greedy. We are not saying we have been with Trinamool from day one but he was not with the party since day one. So who are you to talk about ideals? You are a coward,” he said.

Does he have any ideology? Why has he joined the BJP? It is because he wants more. After enjoying all benefits under Mamata Banerjee government for ten years now he complains that he has not given respect by the party. He is nothing but a betrayer,” added Banerjee.

He further claimed that the BJP will fail to win over 50 seats in 2021 state Assembly polls. “Today, we are accepting the BJP’s challenge. The BJP will not get more than 50 seats and TMC will form the government with more than 210 seats. Amit Shah visited Bengal again carrying his baggage of lies. People will give befitting reply to his continued attempt to defame and insult Bengal. The people of Bengal are ready to fight the battle. The people of Bengal will accept the challenge.”

Banerjee added, “Amit Shah doesn’t know Bengal’s political history. He is misleading people. He lied to make Trinamool Congress leaders join BJP. Mamata Banerjee was expelled from the Congress and she formed the Trinamool Congress. She never joined any other party.”

