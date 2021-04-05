TMC goons will meet fate of criminals in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said “goons” belonging to the TMC would meet the fate of gangsters and criminals in his state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said “goons” belonging to the TMC would meet the fate of gangsters and criminals in his state and would be sent to prison within a month once the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

“Once the BJP forms a government in Bengal, the TMC goons will meet the same fate as the goons in UP. They will be on their knees after poll results. Goons sheltered by the TMC will be tracked and sent behind bars within a month of the formation of the new government. We will punish those who are a part of the syndicate raj and demand cut money [commission] from people,” Adityanath said at a public meeting in Jangipara in Hooghly district.

Adityanath said, “The kind of hooliganism we are witnessing in West Bengal can be compared with the disruption that used to happen in Kashmir. Today, not terrorism but development is on the rise in Kashmir,” he claimed.

Adityanath alleged that Banerjee was “allergic” to the Hindu right-wing’s “Jai Shri Ram” slogan and opposed the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.