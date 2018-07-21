TMC forecasts 2019: One-to-one fights, BJP to lose

No-confidence motion was put to debate in Parliament on Friday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)) No-confidence motion was put to debate in Parliament on Friday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal))

The Trinamool Congress on Friday forecast a defeat for the BJP in the next Lok Sabha election after a “one-to-one” fight with the Opposition in each constituency.

“I can tell you that the BJP is going to lose the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” senior Trinamool member Saugata Roy said during the no-confidence motion debate. “There will be a one-to-one fight everywhere.”

Maintaining that the BJP has already lost the trust of its allies and the people, Roy said the motion was introduced by the TDP, an estranged BJP ally, while a present partner, the Shiv Sena, had boycotted the discussion. “The no-confidence has already taken place,” he said. Another TMC member, Dinesh Trivedi, said: “Democracy is in danger…. Mobocracy cannot be the new normal.”

