TMC diverting cyclone relief materials, BJP gen secy claims

NDRF personnel work to clear an uprooted tree from a road, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata. (PTI) NDRF personnel work to clear an uprooted tree from a road, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata. (PTI)

BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday alleged that TMC workers are misappropriating relief materials meant for people affected in cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.

Yadav said this while addressing a virtual rally for West Bengal from Delhi in place of Union Minister Smriti Irani who was supposed to attend it.

A Rajya Sabha MP, Yadav accused the Mamata Banerjee government of depriving people of the benefits of Central schemes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Central government has provided financial assistance to farmers across the country under the ‘Kisan Samman Yojana’, but the farmers of West Bengal have been deprived of the benefit by the Mamata Banerjee government as it did not allow the scheme here,” said Yadav.

“Moreover, TMC leaders and workers are misappropriating relief materials and food meant for people who were affected in cyclone Amphan,” he added.

Joining the rally from Kolkata, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh claimed that at least 34,000 criminal cases have been lodged against BJP workers and supporters in the state for participating in democratic activities.

He said the healthcare system in the state has broken down and the government is unable to provide proper treatment to the people.

