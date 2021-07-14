TMC delegation to meet EC tomorrow, urge it to hold by-elections in 6 seats

Mamata Banerjee continued her tirade against the BJP, and castigated its MLAs for not allowing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to finish his speech on the opening day of the Budget session on July 2. (File)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will meet Election Commission (EC) officials in New Delhi on Thursday demanding holding of the bypolls in six vacant Assembly seats in West Bengal at the earliest.

“We will meet the EC officials on Thursday and request them to hold the bypolls soon. We will request that a week for campaigning will be enough for the bypolls. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already said that she will focus on holding the civic polls in the state after the bypolls are over. We will have nothing to say if the EC does not hold the bypolls on time, but will continue with our demand,” TMC MP Sougata Roy said here on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee, who lost the Assembly election from Nandigram, will have to get elected in the next six months to continue as chief minister. In that case, the bypolls must be conducted by November 5. After the election results, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, the TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency, vacated the seat to allow Banerjee to contest from there. Banerjee had won from Bhabanipur twice since 2011.

Dinhata and Santipur Assembly seats fell vacant after BJP leaders Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned as MLAs to retain the Lok Sabha membership.

In the Assembly elections, polling could not be held in Samserganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district due to the death of the candidates. Khardah seat in North 24 Parganas district felt vacant after TMC candidate Kajal Sinha died of Covid-19 before the results were announced. Sinha won the election posthumously.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that his party was not against the holding of Assembly bypolls. “We are not against holding the bypolls but why is the TMC not holding the civic polls in the state that are due for the last two years. They want bypolls on time but we want the election to the civic bodies be held as early as possible,” the BJP spokesperson said.