TMC delegation stages sit-in after being detained at Lucknow airport

A four-member TMC delegation on Sunday was “detained” at the Lucknow airport in Uttar Pradesh after it reached there to visit violence-hit areas in the city and meet the family of a 25-year-old man who died of gunshot injuries sustained during a protest against the new citizenship law.

The delegation — comprising senior party leaders Dinesh Trivedi (former railway minister), Pratima Mondal, Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas — sat on a dharna inside the airport against “detention”. According to a statement by the party, the delegation was surrounded by police immediately on their arrival.

A Samajwadi Party delegation of four MLCs was also not allowed to meet the TMC leaders.

“As soon as we got down from the plane at 2 pm, around 50 police personnel surrounded the plane as if we were terrorists. They did not let us board a regular bus. They physically stopped us and detained us. I even asked under what law we were being stopped, but they did not answer. They behaved like this is the British Raj. But I know they have instructions from above… All we wanted was to go to Old Lucknow, visit the house of the deceased and then come back. We had no political programme,” Trivedi told The Indian Express.

Reacting to the development, West Bengal BJP unit mocked the ruling TMC and said the state government “failed to tackle” the law and order situation during the recent protests in the state.

