TMC delegation detained at Varanasi airport ahead of Sonbhadra visit

A team of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Saturday was detained at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur after they arrived to meet the families of the Sonbhadra clash victims in Uttar Pradesh.

This came a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 tribals were gunned down this week during a clash over a land dispute.

In a video message on Twitter, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said, “We just landed at Varanasi airport. My colleague Sunil Mondal and Abir Ranjan Biswas.. The ADM and SP are here. They told us we have been detained. We told them it cannot be Section 144 since only three of us are here. Our intention is that we wish to proceed to the BHU trauma centre to meet the injured and then we wish to go to the spot at Sonbhadra. They are saying we have been detained but we have asked them under what sections.”

Ten people were killed and 28 injured in the clash between supporters of village head Yagya Dutt and Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra’s Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt’s supporters allegedly opened fire on tribals.

Twenty-nine people, including Dutt and his brother, were arrested. Prohibitory orders are in force in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district and thorough checking of vehicles is on to monitor the movement of people.

On Friday, Priyanka was detained at Chunar guest house in Mirzapur after she sat on dharna to insist that she be allowed to go to Sonbhadra to meet the families of those killed and injured. Party leaders later staged protests in several districts against the police action to stop her from going to Sonbhadra.