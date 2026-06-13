Trinamool MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy meet BJP leadership in Delhi

The rebel group, which claim the support of 19 Lok Sabha MPs, are preparing to meet Speaker Om Birla on Monday to urge him to recognise them as a separate bloc

Written by: Manoj C.G
1 min readUpdated: Jun 13, 2026 04:15 PM IST
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrive at IGI Airport in Delhi.TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrive at IGI Airport in Delhi. (ANI Screengrab)
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Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay Sunday arrived at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi along with dissident MP Satabdi Roy.

The rebel group, which claim the support of 19 Lok Sabha MPs, are preparing to meet Speaker Om Birla on Monday to urge him to recognise them as a separate bloc and allow them to sit alongside the MPs of the ruling BJP-led NDA in the House.

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Manoj C.G
Manoj C.G

Manoj C G currently serves as the Chief of National Political Bureau at The Indian Express. A veteran journalist with a career spanning nearly two decades, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the publication's coverage of India's political landscape. Experience & Career: Manoj has built a robust career in political journalism, marked by a transition from wire service reporting to in-depth newspaper analysis. The Indian Express (2008 – Present): He joined the organization in 2008 and has risen to lead the National Political Bureau, overseeing key political coverage. Press Trust of India (PTI): Prior to his tenure at The Indian Express, Manoj worked with India’s premier news agency, PTI, honing his skills in breaking news and accurate reporting. Expertise & Focus Areas: As a seasoned political observer, Manoj focuses on the nuances of governance and party dynamics. National Politics: extensive reporting on the central government, parliamentary affairs, and national elections. Political Strategy: Deep analysis of party structures, coalition politics, and the shifting ideologies within the Indian political spectrum. Bureau Leadership: directing a team of reporters to cover the most critical developments in the nation's capital. Authoritativeness & Trust: Manoj’s authoritativeness is grounded in his nearly 20 years of field experience and his leadership role at a legacy newspaper. His long-standing association with The Indian Express underscores a reputation for consistency, editorial integrity, and rigorous reporting standards required of a Bureau Chief. Find all stories by Manoj C G here. ... Read More

 

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