Trinamool MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy meet BJP leadership in Delhi

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay Sunday arrived at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi along with dissident MP Satabdi Roy.

The rebel group, which claim the support of 19 Lok Sabha MPs, are preparing to meet Speaker Om Birla on Monday to urge him to recognise them as a separate bloc and allow them to sit alongside the MPs of the ruling BJP-led NDA in the House.