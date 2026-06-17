TMC split: LS Speaker invites Abhishek Banerjee to present his case on Friday

With Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yet to make a decision on the status of the Trinamool Congress in the House, the Speaker’s office on Wednesday wrote to party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, inviting him to present his case on the issue at 5 pm on Friday (June 19). Sources in the TMC told The Indian Express that Banerjee will travel to Delhi to meet the Speaker on Friday.

Sources in Birla’s office said that through a letter on Wednesday, the Speaker has “requested Banerjee to present his case” in his official Chamber in Parliament at 5 pm on Friday.

Banerjee could not meet the Speaker on Monday as he was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate till late evening. Instead, TMC MP Kirti Azad had met Birla and conveyed that Banerjee was unable to attend.