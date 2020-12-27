TMC counter: BJP has made country haven for ‘harmads’, women most safe in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday countered the BJP over the issue of law and order, saying the party stays mute on incidents of atrocities on women and Dalits in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Stating that the allegations of the BJP about worsening security for women in the state were “highly exaggerated”, TMC’s Lok Sabha member from Barasat, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, said women in Bengal are “safest”.

Accusing the BJP of “spreading lies with a motivation to create strife” in the state, Ghosh Dastidar said, “Any stray incident is being picked up by the BJP. Even women leaders of the BJP from the state, who have no political background, are joining the chorus. Women are safe and secure here.”

“It is of a grave disservice to our country if a political leader spreads lies with a motivation to create strife. The BJP has made the country a haven for ‘harmad’ forces as is evident from the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh,” she said, adding that “the law and order system of Bengal is more than adequate to deal with miscreants severely”.

Goons and armed cadres are loosely referred to as harmads.

Listing out the eight all-women police stations in Kolkata alone – Behala, Karaya, Ultadanga, Taltala Tollygunge, Watgunge, Patuli and Amherst Street – the TMC MP said the Mamata Banerjee government had set a target of setting up 65 special all-women police stations across West Bengal and has already established 48.

“The TMC government’s objective is to exclusively tackle crimes against women, including cases of dowry and domestic violence, abduction and sexual offences. Every city police stations have at least three female police personnel. Women personnel are deployed at the radio flying squad at night to respond to any crimes against women,” she told mediapersons at the party’s headquarters here.

“The National Crime Records Bureau report for 2019 found Kolkata safest among the 19 cities in the country. The government has established 14 coastal police stations, 5 cyber-crime police stations, 38 child-friendly police stations, 88 fast-track courts. Two regions that faced sporadic political and Maoist unrest in the past — the Hills and Junglemahal – are now relatively peaceful,” she said.

“The people of Bengal have little more to desire from Mamata Banerjee because our Chief Minister has fulfilled many of their wishes. The way the government is working is commendable. A programme like ‘Duare Sarkar’ has not been seen in any state in India and possibly not elsewhere in the world. Almost 99% work has been completed but the BJP miscreants will claim that no work has been done. They will raise a hue and cry about the remaining 1% and spread propaganda by making videos and taking pictures. Mamata Banerjee has set the example for good governance in Bengal, which no other Chief Minister of India has been able to do,” Ghosh Dastidar said.