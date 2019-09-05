TMC, Congress, Left to bring joint resolution on NRC

The ruling Trinamool Congress and Opposition Congress and Left Front will bring a joint resolution on National Register of Citizens (NRC) in state Assembly on Friday. Sources in both parties said the resolution will be brought against NRC in West Bengal and two hours will be devoted for a discussion on the issue. However, the resolution will come without the support of the BJP legislators. The ruling and Opposition parties have reportedly agreed to bring a joint resolution instead of bringing separate resolutions on this.

Advertising

It may be noted that the TMC has already decided to hit the streets over NRC issue and protest against exclusion of over 19 lakh people from the NRC list in Assam.

Party sources said workers will protest against the NRC in every district on September 7 and 8, and there will be a big rally in Kolkata on September 12. Banerjee is likely to lead the rally, which will be taken out from Chiria More to Shyambazar five-point crossing in North Kolkata.

The updated NRC, which identifies bona fide Indian citizens in Assam, was released on Saturday. A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the register. Of them, 19,06,657 were excluded, a statement from the NRC State Coordinator’s office said.

Advertising

The chief minister had expressed concern over the exclusion of a large number of Bengalis from the register.

Dubbing the updated final NRC as a “fiasco”, she had said, “The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive, rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation,” she had said.

Banerjee was also shocked to find out that one lakh people of the Gorkha community have been excluded from the list. “Earlier I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more than one lakh Gorkha people have been excluded from the list,” Banerjee said in a statement issued by TMC leadership.

“The government must take care that genuine Indians are not left out and justice is meted out to all of our genuine Indian brothers and sisters,” Banerjee added.