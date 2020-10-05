TMC, Cong, Left slam BJP MLA for his rape remarks

Rapes can be prevented only if girls are inculcated with ‘sanskaar’: Surendra Singh.

The Trinamool Congress, the Left Front, and the Congress on Sunday lashed out at BJP MLA Surendra Singh’s controversial remarks following the murder and alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

On Saturday, the BJP leader said rapes could be prevented only if girls were inculcated with “sanskaar [culture and values]”, and not with “shasan [governance]” or “talwar [sword]”.

Nationwide protests against the Hathras incident have prompted the Yogi Adityanath government to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

Criticising Singh, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “A person like him can be an MLA but appears to be uneducated. They are not aware of the culture and heritage of the country. They do not respect women. This is an attempt to divert the attention from the real case. We are shocked to witness this kind of statement. We have no words to express our disgust. Every day these kinds of statements are being made to shield the culprits of Hathras case.”

Echoing Chatterjee’s views, CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty said, “It is very unfortunate. Only a despicable person can say such things. This just goes to show how the BJP leaders are treating this incident, bringing disrespect to the victim and her family members. We strongly condemn it.”

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury described the comments as unfortunate and unwarranted.

“It is shameful to say such things,” he added.

The BJP, meanwhile, tried to distance itself from the controversial statement of its MLA. “We do not support this statement. Our party does not approve this and will never subscribe to it. We will not take any responsibility. This needs to be condemned,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

