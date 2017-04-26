TMC can’t stop PM Modi chariot, says Amit Shah in Naxalbari

BJP chief Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah (File Photo)

BEGINNING HIS three-day visit to West Bengal on Tuesday from Naxalbari village, BJP chief Amit Shah attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying her government did not implement central schemes properly. Shah is in the state to strengthen the organisation here and emerge as the main Opposition to the ruling TMC. “Ujjwala Yojna, which has been implemented in Gujarat, UP and Haryana, is not being properly implemented here. The government here thinks that it will succeed in stopping the rath (chariot) of Modiji. I want to tell TMC leaders that the more you attack our workers and the more you indulge in violence, the more lotuses will bloom here,” he told party workers.

Naxalbari village is where the infamous Naxal movement, a precursor to the Maoist movement, began in the 1960s. “I feel so happy to see that the lotus is blooming in Naxalbari. This is the place where violence had started. Now, this is the same Naxalbari where Modiji’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan can be heard. I have full faith that development will defeat violence,” Shah said.

Later, he visited the house of five voters of the area to spread the message of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. In his door-to-door campaign to strengthen the party, Shah visited the house of BJP workers Gita Mahani and Raju Mahani and had traditional Bengali lunch, said local BJP leaders. Later, he met booth-level party workers at the house of BJP’s only Naxalbari Gram Panchayat member, Sadhana Mondal, and said there would be no rest for them till a “BJP government was formed in Bengal”.

“I believe the BJP will win most of the seats from West Bengal in 2019 and later form government here. I will come again to West Bengal for three or four days to hold detailed discussions with party workers,” Shah told them. In the evening, Shah held a meeting with intellectuals at Siliguri Indoor Stadium where he slammed the state government again.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App