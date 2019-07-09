TMC blames BJP for fake membership card bearing Mamata’s name

Toggle Menu
Hitting out at the BJP for the fake membership card, Chatterjee said the saffron party had resorted to "sub-standard cheap acts".

The ruling Trinamool Congress Tuesday slammed the BJP for allegedly engineering the circulation in the social media a fake membership card bearing the name of its supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC will take strict and appropriate action against the culprits behind the act to malign the image of Banerjee, party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee told newsmen.

He showed a printout of the fake membership card, which carries a photo of Banerjee on its left. It mentions the “member’s” name as Mamata Banerjee and the state as West Bengal. The card also has Bharatiya Janata Party inscribed on it in a large font with a logo.

The BJP is creating a nuisance to misguide the people and confuse TMC workers which are inauspicious signs of democracy, he said, adding the TMC will file a complaint with the cybercrime cell of the police.

