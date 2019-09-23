TMC, BJP workers clash over ‘turf war’ in Birbhum

A clash broke out between the workers of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP in Birbhum district’s Parui on Sunday morning.

Police said bombs were being hurled in the area by the workers of both the parties as a result they had to fire in the air to control the situation. “A turf war began between TMC and BJP workers at Simulia village in Parui area. After receiving reports of the violence, a huge contingent of police was sent there, along with combat force personnel. The political workers even threw bombs at the direction of policemen. They had to fire in the air to disperse the mob. We have started detaining the culprits and the situation is peaceful now,” said a senior police officer of the district.

TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal blamed the BJP for the violence. “They are stacking up bombs in the houses of our party workers to malign our image. They are doing this to take political mileage out of it. We will counter this democratically,” he told reporters.

BJP’s Birbhum district president Shyamapada Mondal hit back: “The TMC is indulging in violence and targeting our workers. Bombs are found in the houses of TMC workers. They are just putting the blame on us to save their face.”