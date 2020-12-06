TMC, BJP workers clash in Asansol

Asansol Mayor and district TMC chief Jitendra Tiwari denied the allegations and termed the incident as “politically motivated.”

VIOLENCE BROKE out during a door-to-door programme by the BJP in Asansol’s Barabani on Saturday. when a clash erupted between TMC and BJP.

The BJP claimed their workers were targeted with bombs and that several of its workers were injured, sources said . The TMC denied the allegations, claiming that BJP workers barged into their camp.

The BJP had organised a door-to-door programme under its ‘Aar noy Anyay’ (‘No more injustice’) initiative at a village in Jhargram around 11:30 am. The BJP claimed that TMC workers hurled bombs and also shot at its workers. Supporters of both parties allegedly clashed with each other later. Sources claimed that some motorcycles were also set on fire. Police intervened the situation was brought under control.Police force has been deployed in the area.

Union minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo alleged that those with links to coal mafia and TMC workers were behind the incident.

“Local TMC leaders are behind the attack. Those involved with the coal mining mafia were also involved in the incident. This is the reality of West Bengal,” he said.

Asansol Mayor and district TMC chief Jitendra Tiwari denied the allegations and termed the incident as “politicallymotivated.”

“The BJP is doing such things themselves to portray that Asansol is disturbed. Trying to malign the image of the TMC. But TMC will not let BJP do so and disturb the environment of Asansol,” said Tiwari.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal polls, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said , “The people of Bengal will avenge this culture of violence of TMC.”

Later in the day, BJP leader Mukul Roy held a press conference and said four BJP workers are under treatment for injuries caused by bullets and bomb splinters. “BJP’s programme was going on when miscreants attacked our workers with bombs and shot at them. Some shops and motorcycles were burnt,” said Roy.

A similar incident took place in Panihati, sources said. Tensions erupted at the gate of Panihati municipality over the BJP’s ‘Aar noy Anyay’ programme. The TMC allegedly put up a banner opposing the Agriculture Act during a BJP meeting in front of the municipal gate. The BJP too put up a banner countering this. RAF personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Condemning the incidents, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that law and order has collapsed in West Bengal.

“The rule of law has ceased to exist in West Bengal. Only if the BJP comes to power will law and order be restored in the state,” said Ghosh.

