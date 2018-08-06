TMC, BJP playing same brand of politics, says CPM

Meanwhile, the TMC continued to observe ‘Black Day’ across the state on Sunday to protest against “manhandling” of its MPs and MLAs at Silchar airport in Assam. Party workers and leaders took out protest rallies. Meanwhile, the TMC continued to observe ‘Black Day’ across the state on Sunday to protest against “manhandling” of its MPs and MLAs at Silchar airport in Assam. Party workers and leaders took out protest rallies.

Speaking on the National Registration of Citizens (NRC) row, the CPM Sunday said that both BJP and TMC were “playing the same brand of politics”. The party accused the BJP of indulging in “communal polarisation”, and the TMC of now trying to “benefit” from the same.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra said, “We must not forget how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had protested against illegal migration in Parliament in 2005. What she had said at that time can be found in the records. This is nothing new as BJP has been against this migration issue. They have been doing this for communal polarisation. Now TMC has come forward so that they can benefit from this polarisation.”

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said they want all Indian citizens to feature in the NRC’s final draft. “Those who have been left out must be included in the list. Names of 40 lakh people must be featured,” he added.

CPM MP Mohammad Salim hit out at Mamata, saying, “The NRC implementation process has been going on for some time now. What had she done to address this issue before? Now she has become sentimental about the issue and is indulging in politics. She is well connected with the politics played by BJP. Both parties are playing the same brand of politics.”

Meanwhile, the TMC continued to observe ‘Black Day’ across the state on Sunday to protest against “manhandling” of its MPs and MLAs at Silchar airport in Assam. Party workers and leaders took out protest rallies.

