TMC average victory margins double BJP’s, won over 70 per cent of straight fights

The Trinamool Congress, which swept the West Bengal Assembly elections on Sunday, has won its 213 seats by an average margin that is more than double the BJP’s in its 77 seats, Election Commission data show.

The TMC’s winning candidates have an average margin of victory of 31,760 votes; BJP winners have an average margin of 14,010. The mean margin of victory across all 292 seats for which elections were held, is 26,965.

The biggest victory was recorded in Sujapur in Malda district, where TMC’s Md Abdul Ghani defeated Isha Khan Choudhury of the Congress by a margin of 1,30,163 votes. The smallest margin was in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, where Nisith Pramanik of the BJP pipped TMC’s Udayan Guha by just 57 votes.

As many as 273 of the 292 seats saw straight TMC-BJP fights; the TMC won 199 of these contests. While winning 213 seats, the TMC has finished second in 75. The BJP has won 74 of these 75 constituencies; the remaining seat, Bhangar in South 24-Parganas, was won by the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party. The TMC’s average margin of defeat in these 75 seats is 14,079 votes.

The BJP has finished runners up in 200 seats, its average margin of defeat in these seats being 29,654 votes.

In 2016, the TMC won 209 seats; the BJP, only 3. In 2021, the TMC retained 160 of these 209. Of the remaining 49 seats, the party has lost 48 to the BJP, and one to the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party.

The TMC has won 53 new seats in 2021 – 29 of which were held by the Congress, 20 by the CPM, and 1 each by the Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and BJP.

The Congress and Left had a combined tally of 76 in the last Assembly elections; they have drawn a blank this time.

The BJP has won the majority of its seats from among those held by the TMC in 2016 – 48 out of 77. The BJP has won 27 new seats, of which 15 were held by the Congress, 6 by the CPM, 2 by the RSP, 2 by the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha, and 1 each by the Forward Bloc and an Independent.

The BJP has retained 2 of the 3 seats that it won in 2016.