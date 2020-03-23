TMC asks its MPs to skip Parliament over coronavirus fears

The TMC on Sunday instructed all its MPs to skip Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of the coronavirus outbreak. (File) The TMC on Sunday instructed all its MPs to skip Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of the coronavirus outbreak. (File)

The TMC on Sunday instructed all its MPs to skip Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of the coronavirus outbreak. TMC’s Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien has written to presiding officers of both the Houses urging them to wind up the Parliament session on Monday.

“The Prime Minister himself has spoken about the urgent need for social distancing and the need to not assemble in large groups, and that those above the age of 65 should take abundant care. Around 44 per cent MPs in Rajya Sabha and 22 per cent MPs in Lok Sabha are 65 years of age and above. It is not only about MPs, but the thousands who enter the Parliament complex every day. This conflicting messaging is downright dangerous,” the

letter stated.

“As required, in a couple of cases our MPs are following self-isolation protocols,” it added. The TMC has 22 MPs in Lok Sabha and 13 in Rajya Sabha.

