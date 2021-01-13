Support Mamata in fight against ‘communal’ BJP: TMC appeals to Left, Congress

With the Assembly elections in West Bengal just a few months away, ruling Trinamool Congress has appealed the Left front and the Congress to join forces with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her battle against the “communal and divisive” politics of BJP.

“If the Left Front and the Congress are genuinely anti-BJP, they should be behind Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the communal and divisive politics of the saffron party,” senior TMC MP Sougata Roy was quoted as saying by PTI.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly are due in April-May.

Roy termed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as the “real face” of secular politics against the BJP. He also claimed that not one of the schemes launched by the BJP-led government at the Centre has worked successfully.

“The TMC’s narrative is of constructive criticism in the interests of development,” he said.

The TMC’s posturing comes amid the announcement of a formal electoral alliance between the Left and the Congress for the forthcoming elections in Bengal to take on the Trinamool and an aggressive BJP.

On Monday, the TMC supremo, while addressing a rally in Nadia district, had claimed that the BJP cadres would behave like Donald Trump supporters the day they lose elections.

Targetting the BJP over a series of defections from her Trinamool Congress to the saffron camp, she said the BJP has turned into a “junk” party, which is “filling up its rank and file with corrupt and rotten leaders from other parties”.