‘Get lost’: Derek O’Brien says CEC Gyanesh Kumar insulted TMC delegation; ECI claps back

O’ Brien also challenged ECI to release the video footage or audio recording of the meeting. (Asad Rehman)

TMC Parliamentary Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien alleged Wednesday that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told him to “get lost” during a meeting of his party’s delegation at the Election Commission of India.

On the other hand, EC sources claimed that O’ Brien “shouted at the Election Commission and asked the CEC not to speak”.

O’Brien made the remarks after a Trinamool Congress delegation met the election commissioners at the ECI office in New Delhi. The delegation comprised O’Brien and the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sagarika Ghose, Menaka Guruswamy, and Saket Gokhale.

“What the CEC told us within seven minutes of the meeting was ‘get lost’. This is what the CEC told the TMC delegation. We are the second largest Opposition party,” O’Brien said.