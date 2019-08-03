TMC aims at ‘modern outlook’: Party launches online campaign, asks for feedback on CM’s work

Trinamool Congress on Friday launched a fresh online campaign, ‘Mamata Amar Gorbo’ (My Pride Mamata), where people are being asked to post their comments about the achievements and positive points of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government. The online campaign has a Twitter page with a hashtag #AmarGorboMamata and with the same name.

BJP fared well in Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 seats and 40 per cent vote share, while Trinamool Congress got 22 and 44 per cent vote share. Soon after, TMC launched a number of campaigns to reach out to people and roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor to rejuvenate the party. Recently, the party has also launched ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign in Bengal and planned to reach out to 10,000 villages in the first 100 days.

On the Twitter page, the TMC has asked people to use the hashtag while stating why they are proud of Banerjee. It also says how Banerjee has always fought and worked for the people.

“Through the initiative we plan to reach out to lakhs of people in Bengal and even outside. It is an online campaign. Our party chief is known for her work for the people. Her government in Bengal in the last eight years has done wonders for the state. Her pro-people stand has indeed made people proud of her. We are asking them to share their experiences and feelings online and comment,” said a senior TMC leader close to the CM.

“This is also a way to reach out to the youth. Apart from the fact that such campaigns gives the party a modern outlook,” said the leader.

According to party insiders, both “Didi Ke Bolo” and “Mamata Amar Gorbo” campaigns have been initiated with advise and support from Kishor and his team, who are presently working in Bengal. The party aims to connect to all sections of people in Bengal and outside, with TMC leaders personally meeting people and through website, social media platforms and toll-free number.

Banerjee on July 29 launched “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi) digital campaign to reach out to the masses and strengthen her party’s grassroots connection. She announced that starting from Friday more than 1,000 TMC leaders, including all its MPs, MLAs, ministers and other post holders will travel to 10,000 villages across West Bengal in the next 100 days to talk to people and strengthen the organisation. Banerjee during a news conference at Nazrul Mancha announced a toll-free number (9137091370) and a website (www.didikebolo.com) and asked people to raise their grievances and suggestions directly to her.