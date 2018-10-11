Titli spares lives in Odisha, government continues to monitor critical areas

Image released by IMD showing the depression over Bay of Bengal, on Wednesday. Cyclone ‘Titli’ made landfall in the early hours of Thursday. (PTI) Image released by IMD showing the depression over Bay of Bengal, on Wednesday. Cyclone ‘Titli’ made landfall in the early hours of Thursday. (PTI)

The Odisha government on Thursday morning declared it has achieved Mission Zero Casualty, a target set by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to prevent any loss of human life to Cyclone Titli that battered coastal Odisha.

“There has been no report of any deaths (due to the cyclone) so far. Mission Zero Casualty has been achieved”, said Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi to the press. He added that the government is still monitoring rainfall in various parts of the state and is alert to any potential flood situation.

High waves continue to lash Puri and Paradip. A few villages near the banks of Chilika Lake continue to remain under threat. Ersama block of Jagatsinghpur district is reported to have received highest rainfall, at 210 mm.

In Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts, the state government on Wednesday shifted over a 100 pregnant women to hospitals as a precautionary measure, Sethi added. Around 1,112 shelters housed nearly three lakh people, who were evacuated from coastal and low lying areas.

The cyclone is reported to have most affected Gajapati district, with uprooted trees blocking roads and cutting off key routes. “Thatched and asbestos houses and power lines have been destroyed”, Sethi said, assuring the administration is working to restore communication.

According to latest bulletins provided by the met department, Titli crossed north Andhra and south coastal Odisha between 4:30-5:30 am. Gopalpur, in Ganjam district, recorded wind speeds of 126 kms per hour, another bulletin said.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro has assured people of adequate food stock and has asked people not to panic. He has also warned traders against any hoarding.

