Titagarh Rail Systems, BHEL to form JV for maintenance of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) have decided to form a joint venture (JV) for the maintenance of Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets. The TRSL has set a March 31 deadline to complete the car bodies for the first rake of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

It will manufacture 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, each comprising 16 coaches. The contract value closes to Rs 24,000 crore and maintaining them for the next 35 years. The company is also targeting to rollout the first train by the third quarter of the financial year 2027.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train maintenance: Titagarh, BHEL to form JV

In an exchange filing on March 19, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited said: “It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) at its meeting held today i.e., 19th March, 2026 has approved formation of a Joint Venture Company with BHEL as a special purpose vehicle for Maintenance Obligations of Vande

Bharat Trains to be supplied by the (TRSL- BHEL) Consortium in accordance with the MCMA under Make-in-India initiative for Atma Nirbhar Bharat program of GOI.”