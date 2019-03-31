TISS Guwahati faculty members to protest over contracts

Fourteen faculty members of the TISS campus in Guwahati have applied for leave from April 1 to 4 to protest against their contract with the institute, demanding long-term contracts and better terms.

Advertising

“We took a hard sobering look at ourselves, it was not a pretty picture. We called a faculty meeting in the first week of February 2019 and had a long discussion about the state of our institution here… In that meeting, those of us who were on contract made it clear that we will stop participating in the administrative activities, if the institute do not give longer-duration contract and clarity on the terms of contract. Without any consultation with us, the institute sent us back one-year contract,” said the joint statement by 14 teachers to students dated March 30.

The signatories include senior faculty members R K Debbarma, Convenor of ST/SC Cell and Equal Opportunity Cell; Rajdeep Singha, chairperson of Centre for Labour Studies and Social Protection; and Razdan Rahaman, Centre of Livelihood and Social Entrepreneurship.

“Fourteen out of 25 teaching staff are under contract, rest are permanent. In the administrative staff, there is no permanent employee. The contracts have been unfair to us…,” said Jilangamba. “The interviews for the new academic year are due on those days, and the leave is intended as a protest so that the institute does not take in more students when the situation is so bad.”

When contacted, in-charge deputy director Kalpana Sarathy, said, “We are very concerned about the development and are looking into the matter.”