scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Tirupati temple’s assets worth over Rs 2.5 lakh crore

Sources in the governing body told PTI that the rough value of assets owned by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams across the country could be over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

An aerial night view of decorated Tirupati temple (Photo/Tirupati official website https://www.tirumala.org/)

The assets, owned by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the ancient hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here is over Rs 2.5 lakh crore, official sources said here on Sunday.

The TTD is growing richer and richer as the cash and gold offerings made by devotees at the hill temple continues to rise and fixed deposits in banks are also generating more income in view of increase in interest rates, a temple official said.

Sources in the governing body told PTI that the rough value of assets owned by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams across the country could be over Rs 2.5 lakh crore. This includes land parcels, buildings, cash and gold deposits in the banks, given as offerings to the temple by devotees.

Assigning a value to priceless antique jewellery and properties including cottages and guest houses on the seven hills to provide amenities to devotees could be misleading and hence does not form part of the estimated, general asset value, they said. The sprawling seven hills is held sacred by devotees and is revered as the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore

The TTD’s fixed deposits with several PSU and private banks have as on September 30, 2022 crossed Rs 15,938 crore as against Rs 13,025 crore in June 2019, seen as a record surge. The gold deposits made by the Devasthanams in banks have also now increased rapidly from 7.3 tonnes in 2019 to 10.25 tonnes as on September 30, 2022.

In its about Rs 3,100 crore annual budget for 2022-23 presented in February, the TTD has projected over Rs 668 crore as income in the form of interests from cash deposits in banks. Also, Rs 1,000 crore income was predicted in the form of cash offerings alone –by about 2.5 crore devotees– in the hundi of the hill temple.

The TTD is getting a good sum as income on the 10.25 tonnes of gold deposited recently with the SBI and Indian Overseas Bank. The SBI alone has about 9.8 tonnes of gold deposits. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has over 900 immovable properties measuring well over 7,000 acres across the country and it administers a large number of temples in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra and New Delhi.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 05:57:52 pm
Next Story

PTET Upward Movement College Allotment Result 2022: Admission fee submission process begins

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement