‘Serial killer’ targeting women living alone arrested in Tirupati; linked to 21 cases across 3 states

“Vishwanath had multiple false identities, including Prashanth, Ajit, Ajji and Abdul, and procured Aadhaar cards for his latest identity, concealing himself well,” Special Investigation Team Additional SP said.(Express Photo)

Tirupati Police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested a 45-year-old man serial killer accused of murdering women who lived alone.

Police said they arrested P Vishwanath, who allegedly targeted single women or those living alone across several states — mainly Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. He is linked to at least 21 offences, including six murder cases, Special Investigation Team Additional SP (Crimes) A Srinivasulu said.

“Vishwanath had multiple false identities, including Prashanth, Ajit, Ajji and Abdul, and procured Aadhaar cards for his latest identity, concealing himself well,” he said.

According to Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, Vishwanath first came under suspicion in a 2018 murder case.