‘Serial killer’ targeting women living alone arrested in Tirupati; linked to 21 cases across 3 states

According to Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, Vishwanath first came under suspicion in a 2018 murder case.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 07:17 PM IST
'Serial killer' targeting women living alone arrested in Tirupati; linked to 21 cases across 3 states“Vishwanath had multiple false identities, including Prashanth, Ajit, Ajji and Abdul, and procured Aadhaar cards for his latest identity, concealing himself well,” Special Investigation Team Additional SP said.(Express Photo)
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Tirupati Police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested a 45-year-old man serial killer accused of murdering women who lived alone.

Police said they arrested P Vishwanath, who allegedly targeted single women or those living alone across several states — mainly Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. He is linked to at least 21 offences, including six murder cases, Special Investigation Team Additional SP (Crimes) A Srinivasulu said.

“Vishwanath had multiple false identities, including Prashanth, Ajit, Ajji and Abdul, and procured Aadhaar cards for his latest identity, concealing himself well,” he said.

According to Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, Vishwanath first came under suspicion in a 2018 murder case.

“The same year, he was arrested in a robbery and murder case, but escaped from the custody of Kerala Police and was absconding since then. Kerala Police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information about his whereabouts. He fled to AP and drove an autorickshaw while committing robberies. He has a friend who helped him hide and also assisted him in planning his robberies and other crimes,” he said.

On January 11, police detained him in connection with the murder of a woman in Ramachandrapuram and produced him before a local court.

“We have linked him to 11 offences in AP, six in Kerala and four in Karnataka. We recovered 127 grams of stolen gold ornaments, Rs 20 lakh in cash, and the autorickshaw used in the crimes. His woman partner has also been arrested,” the SP said.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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