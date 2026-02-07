Tirupati laddu row: ‘Bathroom cleaning chemicals’ used in ghee, Chandrababu Naidu now claims

Firing a fresh salvo against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that “bathroom cleaning chemicals” were used to adulterate the ghee used for making laddu prasadam at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.

At a public event in Kurnool, Naidu said, “Even in the Srisailam Temple, this adulteration seems to have happened.” Naidu’s statements came after the YSR Congress Party’s leaders accused him of “lying” in connection with his earlier allegations that the Tirupati ghee had been contaminated with beef tallow and lard.

A CBI chargesheet has said tallow and lard were not found in the ghee, but that it was adulterated using plant oils and chemicals.