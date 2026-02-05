Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case: SIT indicates tender norms were diluted, reports suppressed

The SIT concluded that the procurement of adulterated ghee compromised the quality of the laddu prasadam at the temple in Tirumala and severely hurt the sentiments and faith of crores of devotees of Lord Venkateswara. (Photo: www.tirumala.org/)

In an 11-page letter submitted to the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the alleged adulteration of ghee used to prepare the laddu prasadam at Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case has outlined serious irregularities, rule violations and alleged deliberate misconduct between 2019 and 2024.

The SIT recommended stringent action against those responsible.

It said it found that in 2020, ghee tender conditions put forward by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple, were allegedly arbitrarily relaxed without any scientific study, expert consultation or justification, despite the same norms having been strengthened in August 2019 to safeguard quality and transparency.