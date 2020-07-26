In Tirupati, 101-year-old recovers from Covid, directs ambulance to her house

P Mangamma was frail and wheelchair-bound but did not have any comorbidities. P Mangamma was frail and wheelchair-bound but did not have any comorbidities.

A 101-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati, with hospital authorities attributing the recovery to her mental strength.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, hospital superintendent Dr R Ram said that P Mangamma was mildly symptomatic and complained of cough at the time of admission on July 14 and that all her family members had tested negative for viral infection. She was admitted into the general isolation ward for COVID care at the hospital.

“When we came to know about her age, we assigned one healthcare worker to attend to all her needs. Manjula’s, the assigned worker, responsibility was to observe Mangamma, another visually disabled patient, and a 9-year-old patient. Mangamma has been extremely cooperative and never complained about anything,” added the superintendent.

Though she was frail and wheel-chair bound, she did not have any comorbidities. Asked about her mental condition, doctors at the hospital said Mangamma herself directed the ambulance driver to her house at Yerramitta in Tirupati after they couldn’t contact her family members due to incorrect details.

“Yes, she knew she had contracted coronavirus. I don’t know if she knew the gravity of the disease but I am sure she has fully recovered because of her strong will,” the hospital superintendent added.

The oldest patient to recover successfully from COVID at the hospital was an 89-year-old. At present, another 93-year-old patient is undergoing treatment here.

Mangamma’s case is an ideal example and inspiration to all those who fear contracting coronavirus is the end of the world and death is inevitable, said Dr Ram.

Chittoor district, where Tirupati is located, as of date has 2895 active cases, with 300 new cases recorded on Saturday. The total number of active patients in the state now stands at 44,431.

