Amid buzz of leadership change, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat addresses media

Amid buzz of leadership change, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Friday addressed a press conference in Dehradun.

Earlier in the day, CM Rawat met BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi. This was his second meeting with the BJP chief this week.

Uttarakhand constitutional crisis: CM @TIRATHSRAWAT to address media at 9:30 pm tonight @IndianExpress — Lalmani Verma (@LalmaniVerma838) July 2, 2021

Without commenting on the speculation about his fate, Rawat told reporters that the party would take a call about its political strategy in the state, and noted that holding or not holding the bypoll was the prerogative of the Election Commission.

Rawat needs to be elected as an MLA in the next two months to continue in the post, which he got after the BJP leadership removed Trivendra Singh Rawat from the helm.

However, observers note that with the term of the Uttarakhand Assembly, in any case, coming to an end in less than a year, the EC may not order a bypoll for the vacant seats in Uttarakhand. The poll body had recently deferred holding some Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls due to the Covid-19 pandemic and said that it would not be appropriate to hold the electoral exercise till the pandemic situation improves significantly.

Rawat, who replaced Trivendra Rawat as the Chief Minister, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Garhwal in 2019. He has not yet resigned from the Lok Sabha and remains the Garhwal MP, according to the Lok Sabha website.

At present, there are two vacant assembly seats in Uttarakhand — Gangotri and Haldwani. Gangotri fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Gopal Singh Rawat and Haldwani after the death of Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that the central leadership had been in discussion with legal and constitutional experts over the matter. “One suggestion that came up is that the party can pick someone else for the top post as there are restrictions on the same person returning to the post,” a BJP leader was quoted as saying by PTI. “Both the Election Commission and the government are careful after the criticism during recent Assembly elections. So holding an election is possible only after the situation becomes normal,” the leader added.

The BJP has not made any official comments regarding the developments.

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand BJP had decided to send out all state ministers, MLAs, and office-bearers of party organisations to all 70 constituencies in the state next month to address grievances of the people and party workers.

The party also decided to launch a mass contact programme from October, and yatras across the state in December.

The BJP had won 57 seats in the 2017 elections and formed the government in Uttarakhand.

