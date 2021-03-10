Tirath Singh Rawat to be the new Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after the resignation on Tuesday of Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Rawat is a BJP MP and was the party chief in Uttarakhand in 2013-15 and also an MLA from the state in the past.

This comes a day after Trivendra Rawat resigned as the chief minister following disquiet in the BJP over his governance. Asked about the reason for his resignation, Rawat said: “Yeh samuhik nirnay hota hai aur iska bahut acchha jawab aapko Delhi jaana padega uske liye (A collective decision is made. And for an appropriate answer, you will have to go to Delhi).”