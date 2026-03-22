4 Assam Police personnel injured in RPG attack on commando post in Tinsukia

IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the post had been hit by sophisticated rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). (File Photo)

A police commando post was attacked by suspected militants at Jagun in Assam’s Tinsukia district in the early hours of Sunday, leaving four police personnel injured.

IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the post had been hit by sophisticated rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

“One of those grenades entered a window in the building and exploded inside the room, leading to the injury of four personnel. It caused a fire, because of which one of the personnel has received burn injuries. All four of them are currently receiving medical treatment,” he said.

He said that the post is located in a thinly populated area and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.