4 Assam Police personnel injured in RPG attack on commando post in Tinsukia

A police commando post was attacked by suspected militants at Jagun in Assam’s Tinsukia district in the early hours of Sunday, leaving four police personnel injured.
IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the post had been hit by sophisticated rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).
“One of those grenades entered a window in the building and exploded inside the room, leading to the injury of four personnel. It caused a fire, because of which one of the personnel has received burn injuries. All four of them are currently receiving medical treatment,” he said.
He said that the post is located in a thinly populated area and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
“The attack took place at around 2.15 am. There is a sentry outpost, but this is in an area surrounded by forests in all directions, and there is not much of a population here. When the personnel there retaliated, the attackers vanished,” he said.
The attack comes just weeks ahead of the Assembly election in Assam, scheduled to take place on April 9. This is the first time that elections will be held in a single phase in the state, something that officials have attributed in large part to the “improved law and order” situation.
Ahead of the election, the state has requested the Centre for 800 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), of which 200 have arrived in the state so far.
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“There will be more forces coming in, and we will be further increasing our security arrangements after this incident,” said Singh.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More