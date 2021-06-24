Times Now settles case with producers, says won’t air defamatory content

Times Network, which owns the news channel, issued a joint statement with the Producers Guild of India on Tuesday stating that it will abide by the Programme Code.

Agreeing to refrain from airing “defamatory” content, Times Now has settled a lawsuit filed by more than 30 production houses and film associations over its coverage of the industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The film bodies had also named Republic TV in the lawsuit filed in the Delhi High Court in October last year.

The statement said: “As per the consent terms agreed, TIMES NOW reaffirms its commitment to abide by the Programme Code under the Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1994 and the Cable TV Network Regulation Rules 1994 and undertakes not to publish or air anything that is defamatory to the Plaintiffs(the Hindi Film industry) on the TIMES NOW Channel.”

The 34 production houses that had filed the suit included Dharma Productions, Yashraj Films, Reliance Big, besides those the ones owned by stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

The plaintiffs had filed the case after the two news channels used terms such as “filth”, “scum” and “druggies” for the members of the film industry during their coverage of actor Rajput’s death by suicide.