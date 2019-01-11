Timeline points to PMO, NSA role: Mallikarjun Kharge dissent note

The note that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge brought to the meeting of the high-powered selection panel Thursday included a timeline that he claimed required a separate investigation.

Advertising

He claimed that the sequence of events showed that the PMO and the National Security Advisor had a role in the events that took place between 8.30 pm on October 23 and early hours of October 24, 2018, during which Verma was divested of his responsibility and M Nageswara Rao took charge as interim chief.

Kharge claimed in the note that there was a “conspiracy at the highest levels of the Government with statutory authorities being found complicit”, which appears to be part of a “pre-meditated decision” to remove Verma “with reasons and processes being manufactured as an afterthought.”

The sequence of events in Kharge’s note:

* CVC KV Chowdary cancels his foreign tour “abruptly and pre-emptively” and holds a meeting of the CVC at night.

Advertising

* At around 11 pm on October 23, Joint Director M Nageswara Rao sent to the CBI Headquarters in “anticipation of the CVC order”.

* At around 11.30 pm, the Delhi Police Commissioner calls his subordinates to Khan Market and “alerts them about a potential midnight operation”.

* At around 12 am, Delhi Police chief “supposedly receives instructions from NSA to take over the CBI Headquarters.”

* CISF officials attempt to prevent them from entering the CBI Headquarters, but they were “instructed ostensibly at the behest of the PMO/ NSA to stand down.”

* Between 8 pm and 12.30 am, CVC issues the order for removal of Verma as Director.

* Between 12.30 am and 1 am, the CVC order is rushed to DoPT Secretary, “who for some strange reason, continues to be in his office post-midnight.”

* DoPT Secretary then rushes to PMO, where the Cabinet Committee on Appointments, headed by the Prime Minister, is waiting to give approval to the CVC order.

* The DoPT order is then issued, removing Verma as the CBI Director.

Advertising

* “Around 2.30 am (October 24, 2018) reportedly (and to be verified), the Central Vigilance Commissioner and Additional Secretary, DoPT, Lok Ranjan, then visit the CBI Headquarters and come out along with Joint Director Rao, with some files and records.”