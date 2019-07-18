Timeline: How Kulbhushan Jadhav case unfolded

2016-17

India told ICJ that Kulbhushan Jadhav was “kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Baluchistan” on March 3, 2016. Pak informed India only on March 25, 2016. India sought consular access that same day, and repeatedly afterward. On March 21, 2017, Pakistan issued a note verbale saying consular access would be considered in the light of India’s response to its request for assistance in the probe.

May 8, 2017

India began proceedings against Pak “for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963” in detaining Jadhav, and in his sentencing to death by a military court. India asked that the death sentence be declared violative of international law and suspended, and that Pak be restrained from giving effect to it and directed to annul the decision — failing which ICJ should declare the conviction and sentencing illegal, and direct Pak to release Jadhav immediately.

May 9, 2017

ICJ President asked Pak “to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make… to have its appropriate effects”.

May 18, 2017

Court directed Pak to not execute Jadhav till it takes a final view, and to keep it informed.

June 13, 2017

September 13 and December 13 set as deadlines for India’s memorial and Pak’s counter-memorial.

January 17, 2018

April 17 and July 17 fixed as deadlines for India’s reply and Pak’s rejoinder, respectively.

February 18-21, 2019

Two rounds of oral arguments.

July 4, 2019

ICJ announced that President of the Court, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, will read decision on July 17.

July 17, 2019

ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the and reconsider Jadhav’s conviction and sentence. The court granted India consular access and legal representation to Jadhav.