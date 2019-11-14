Timeline of events in Rahul Gandhi contempt case relating to Rafale deal

Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court closed contempt proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to it his “chowkidar chor hai” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale case, with a warning to be more careful in future:

Advertising

Apr 10: Rahul Gandhi alleges that SC had held ‘chowkidar (PM Modi) is a thief’.

Apr 12: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi moves SC seeking contempt action against Gandhi for attributing his remarks on the Rafale verdict to the apex court.

Apr 15: SC seeks explanation from Gandhi on his remarks. SC gives categorical clarification that there was no occasion for it to make mention of the contemptuous observation.

Advertising

Apr 22: Gandhi files affidavit in SC, says his comments were made on basis of bonafide belief and general understanding.

Apr 23: SC issues contempt notice to Gandhi for his remarks on Rafale verdict.

May 8: Gandhi files additional affidavit, tenders unconditional apology and says he holds SC in the “highest esteem and respect”.

May 10: SC reserves order on Lekhi’s contempt plea against Gandhi.

Nov 14: SC rebukes Gandhi for wrongly attributing the remarks to it, terms it unfortunate but closes the criminal contempt proceedings with a warning to him to be more careful in future.