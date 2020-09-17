Timeline 21 months, Tata Projects to build new Parliament

According to the original plan, the new building was to be ready by 2022, to coincide with 75 years of Independence. The construction is expected to take about 21 months.

Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the bid to construct the new Parliament building — a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

An official of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said Tata Projects Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs 861.90 crore. According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the construction cost was estimated at Rs 889 crore. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore.

The Central Vista redevelopment project envisages a triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

