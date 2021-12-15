Women in legal profession face barriers such as continued prevalence of certain attitudes about their role in society and bias, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the felicitation organised by ‘Women in Law and Litigation’ for Supreme Court judge, Justice Hima Kohli, the CJI said prevalence of such attitudes about their role is a “problem a woman faces, regardless of the type of employment’.

“Another issue is the bias that women face, whether from their colleagues or litigants. This bias affects not just women advocates but also those on the Bench,” CJI Ramana said. “This creates a completely unwelcome atmosphere within courtrooms for women.”

He said, “It is the duty of all lawyers and judges to ensure that a friendly environment is created in courtrooms.”On Justice Kohli, he said her “achievements speak for themselves. She has always been well known for her case management, and her erudite judgments…. She has come up to this position by virtue of her ability, hard work and her immense knowledge and experience. As her bench-mate, I can state that her level of preparation and her work ethic are unmatched.”

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Kohli called upon women lawyers to give the profession their best shot even if the circumstances are not favourable to start with.

She said: “Time will never be right for women to make a mark in the legal profession — it is now. Live in the present. Start with the smallest case that you get. Give it your best shot. Work with whatever facilities you may have. If you don’t have an office, it doesn’t matter. I started from the dickey of my car…you could have just a locker in your court to keep your gown and your case diary. It doesn’t matter. It should be that will that you have inside of you and that fervor of being the best that takes your forward.”

Supreme Court judge, Justice Indira Banerjee, said that after 20 years as a judge, she had started pondering about the voice of the judge. Justices Pratibha Singh and Rekha Palli of Delhi High Court also spoke on the occasion.