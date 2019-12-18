Time to protest on social media alone is over: Farhan Akhtar on Citizenship Act

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar (File Photo) Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar (File Photo)

Amid increasing opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act, actor Farhan Khan Wednesday said he will be hitting the streets to protest against the controversial legislation, adding that “the time to express outrage on social media alone is over.”

The actor took to Twitter to announce that he will be partaking in a protest to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. “See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over,” Farhan said.

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019

The actor also shared a graphic that sought to explain the ramifications of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen (NRC). The graphic, however, consisted of a map of India excluding Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

The actor later issued a clarification on the “inaccurate” description of the map, following criticism on social media. “While I stand by the text, I have only just noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map… My sincerest apologies for the oversight,” he tweeted.

Amid the nation-wide protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Act, a number of Bollywood personalities have raised their voice on the police action on students in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Mulsim University in Uttar Pradesh.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) provides citizenship to non-Mulsim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. After the Bill was passed in Parliament, people took to streets in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, West Bengal among other places.

