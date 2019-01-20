‘Time to counter perception that BJP is anti-Dalit, bring Modi back as PM’

A RECORDED message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about his government’s initiatives on developing ‘Panchtirtha’, five places associated with B R Ambedkar’s life, formed the backdrop of the inaugural session before Union minister Nitin Gadkari took the stage at the two-day national convention organised by the BJP’s SC front, Anusuchit Jati Morcha, on Saturday.

Gadkari called upon workers and leaders of the front to resolve to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister once again in 2019.

Gadkari addressed the gathering as the chief guest. “The BJP governments have been instrumental in providing social honour to the SC community by raising memorials at places of importance in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life. We have also implemented various schemes for their benefit. It is the Congress that plotted to defeat Ambedkar when he fought the Lok Sabha election from Bhandara constituency in Vidarbha. Also, the Opposition has campaigned against us calling us communal and anti-Dalit. The time has come for us to counter this perception and once again re-elect the BJP with Narendra Modi as PM,” said Gadkari.

The gathering comprised the BJP’s elected representatives from zila parishad to Parliament. He said, “You create more enemies by doing good work than by doing bad work. That’s why the enemies close ranks against you. Why else should a nephew (bhanja) rush to join hands with his aunty?” he said, referring to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati.

“Their coming together is a testimony to our work and strength. Let all of them come together. We will make them bite the dust under Modiji’s leadership,” he added.

Saying that the BJP stood for “three principles of nationalism, good governance and development, and antyodaya (well-being of the last man), Gadkari listed several projects to raise memorials to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“We also implemented several schemes for the SCs. When Modiji had first entered Parliament as PM, he had said his will be a government for the poor. What we have done in five years, the Congress couldn’t do in 50 years. I challenge anyone to do the socio-economic audit of our work,” he said, adding, “under Modiji, India’s international prestige, too, has grown hugely.”