Time has come to speak up, will fight for my people: Khedawala on CAA

Imran Khedawala with the anti-CAA banner — written in his blood — outside Assembly on Friday. When the MLA displayed the banner, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi told him that he was not ‘sitting in a Pakistan Parliament’. (Express Photo) Imran Khedawala with the anti-CAA banner — written in his blood — outside Assembly on Friday. When the MLA displayed the banner, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi told him that he was not ‘sitting in a Pakistan Parliament’. (Express Photo)

A day after the Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi told Congress MLA Imran Khedawala that he was not “sitting in a Pakistan Parliament” when he displayed a banner against the new citizenship law, written in his blood, during the special Assembly session, Khedawala Saturday said that the time had come for Muslims to speak up, and he had taken it upon himself to fight for all those who felt like him. Trivedi’s remark eventually led to adjournment of the House for 15 minutes, Friday.

Khedawala, 53, is one of the three Muslim MLAs in the Gujarat assembly, all from the Congress. The other two being Gyasuddin Shaikh from Dariapur constituency in Ahmedabad and Mohammed Javed Pirzada from Wankaner. Khedawala belongs to the Muslim Chhipa community and is a resident of Ahmedabad city’s Jamalpur area. He is also an independent corporator in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from the Jamalpur ward.

Khedawala told The Indian Express that the fear of losing citizenship in India is very strong among the Muslims. “I protested against CAA, NRC and NPR not only on behalf of the Muslims, but other communities as well who are worried about the new law. There are so many people who are citizens of India, but might not have documents to prove it. In that case where will they go? Well-educated people from reputed institutions such as Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad are also protesting against it,” said Khedawala.

“Muslims have remained silent on a range of recent developments in the country like discontinuation of Haj subsidy, Triple Talaq law, the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict, and the abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A). But now, following contradictory statements by the ruling party, Muslims have a strong fear that they might be ousted from India. They have stayed here by choice (during partition). And therefore, they have now come out on roads against the citizenship law. And I, as their elected representative, protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. I am their voice,” he said.

Khedawala has been with the Congress since 2001. However, in 2015, the Congress denied him a ticket in the AMC general elections. He contested the election as an independent and won from the Jamalpur ward. In 2017, Congress fielded Khedawala as its candidate in Assembly election. He defeated BJP candidate Bhushan Bhatt, son of former Gujarat cabinet minister and speaker, Ashok Bhatt.

Having roots in Rajasthan’s Pali, Khedawala’s forefathers had settled in Kheda district of Gujarat before making Ahmedabad city their home. Youngest among five siblings, he is unmarried and is into textile business. His affidavit before the Election Commission shows him as having no liabilities, no dependents, no loans, and no criminal cases. It also shows him as owning no real estate, except a 21.40 sq metre house that he inherited in Khand ni Sheri of Jamalpur, valued Rs 40 lakh in the market. In the list of vehicles, he says he only owns an Activa scooter. An SSC graduate, he also claims to have no Email id.

Khedawala said he chose to write the banner in his blood to send out a message to the top leadership about the feelings of people of this country. “Modi and Shah had been members of Gujarat assembly. So, I wanted this message of protest to reach them,” Khedawala said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App