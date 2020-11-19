Time for tech solution designed in India to be deployed for world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after virtually inaugurating Bengaluru Technological Summit 2020, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI19-11-2020_000032B)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that India has always tried to engage with stakeholders in the tech industry to chart out future-proof policy frameworks in the country. “India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the world in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech solution designed in India, to be deployed for the world,” PM Modi said.

Addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (BTS2020) virtually, Modi said, India is at the sweet spot and it is time for tech solutions that are designed in India, but deployed for the world.

Stating that his government’s policy decisions are always aimed at liberalising the tech and innovations industry, Modi said, “Recently, we have eased the compliance burden on the IT industry. The potential of our youth and the possibilities of technology are endless. It is time, we give our best and leverage them. I am confident that our IT sector will keep making us proud.” The Prime Minister also noted that today Digital India has become a way of life particularly for the poor, marginalised and for those in government.

Earlier during the event, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government aims to generate over 60 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the next five years. “This is evident from the newly released IT policy of Karnataka and we are taking further steps to vigorously push IT beyond Bengaluru,” he said.

Yediyurappa added that the State has also set a target to achieve 50 per cent of the market share of the national bio-economy target of 100 billion US dollars by 2025. “Necessary steps to achieve this have already been taken. With one of the most progressive startup ecosystems in India, four out of the seven Indian startups that became unicorns in 2020 are from Bengaluru,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathanarayan said that remote working has emerged as a strong and viable working model for the future in a post-Covid world. “As we are moving away from the physical into the virtual, this will change the way the systems of governance and the global economy will function in the future. This gives our IT-BT industry an incredible opportunity to capitalise on it.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Switzerland Vice President Guy Parmelin were also among the guests for the event. Over 25 countries and more than 250 speakers are expected to participate in the three-day event this year.

